Navy veterans from Vietnam era win Agent Orange benefits case

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow January 30, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court in Washington sided Tuesday with thousands of Vietnam War veterans who were stationed offshore during the war and developed health problems linked to exposure to the toxic herbicide Agent Orange. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled overwhelmingly for these sailors, finding they are eligible for the ...

