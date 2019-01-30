Transcript of Judgments filed November 30, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2019 0

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Recorded November 30, 2018 MUHAMMAD, YAQOOB Favor: FIRST NIAGARA FUNDING Attorney: RUPP BAASE PFALZGRAPF CUNNINGHAM LLC Amount: $136,067.08 PAULS SERVICE II LLC et ano Favor: FIRST NIAGARA BANK NA Attorney: RUPP BAASE PFALZGRAF CUNNINGHAM LLC Amount: $25,196.39 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT COOPER, DOROTHY Favor: CREEK CROSSING TOWNHOMES Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $2,348.00 DELACRUZ, JOSMAYRA et ano Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER ...

