Western New York braces for 1-2 foot snowfall

Western New York braces for 1-2 foot snowfall

By: The Associated Press January 30, 2019 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Forecasters in western New York are warning of blizzard-like conditions over the next few days with up to two feet of snow, plummeting temperatures and wind chills that can cause frostbite in minutes. In advance of the Great Lakes-fed storm, authorities closed schools in Buffalo and surrounding districts for Wednesday and Thursday ...

