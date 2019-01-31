Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 1, 2019

Court Calendars for February 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Michael Beinetti v Shanna Jackson, 105 Fernwood Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Dimensions Property Management LLC v Janell Holmes, 172 Central Park – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Ravine Ave REsidense LLC v Shaquez Green & Idasia Carr, 347 Ravine Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Maison Properties Inc v Isiah Pistner, 32 Tracy St – ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo