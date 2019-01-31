Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 26, 2018

January 31, 2019

Deeds   Recorded December 26, 2018             60   BROCKPORT BANZER, ROBERT L to BROWN, KATIE Property Address: 275/145 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12128 Page: 0092 Tax Account: 084.01-3-5./145 Full Sale Price: $66,000.00 FAIRPORT BARRANCO, CHARLES J to BARRANCO, CHARLES J et al Property Address: 6 WHITE OAK LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12127 Page: 0695 Tax Account: 165.07-1-72 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BOYLE, ELLEN G et ano to BOYLE, ...

