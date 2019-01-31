Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Psychiatric evaluation: People v. Vega

January 31, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Psychiatric evaluation Competency to stand trial – Due process – Form of report People v. Vega KA 16-01447 Appealed from Orleans County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of promoting prison contraband. He argues he was denied due process of law because the mental competency examination reports prepared by ...

