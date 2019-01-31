Historic building found to spill sewage into Hudson River

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press January 31, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 100 years of toilet flushes have been draining into the Hudson River from a historic building in downtown Albany because of an underground plumbing mistake just discovered by city officials. City Water Commissioner Joe Coffey tells the Albany Times-Union the five-story Argus building was never hooked into the sewer system ...

