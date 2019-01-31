Don't Miss
Judge: PG&E put profits over wildfire safety

By: The Associated Press By SUDHIN THANAWALA January 31, 2019 0

SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. judge berated Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. on Wednesday, accusing the nation's largest utility of enriching shareholders instead of clearing trees that can fall on its power lines and start fires and making "excuses" to avoid turning off electricity when fire risk is high. Judge William Alsup in San Francisco did ...

