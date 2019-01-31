Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed December 4, 2018

Judgments filed December 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded December 4, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARNETT, TAHNYA 1598 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,451.31 DAVIS, ELBERT 70 LIBERTY POLE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14604 Favor: CORONATO, CHRISTOPHER Amount: $325.00 DONNELLY, GERALD 1607 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $6,130.38 FIGUEROA, ELIZABETH V 81 REDWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ALLY FINANCIAL ...

