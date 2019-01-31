Mortgages filed December 25, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 26, 2018             55   EAST ROCHESTER, NY PETERS, KAREN A & SMITH, KAREN Property Address: 307 W SPRUCE ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2129 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $102,850.00 FAIRPORT, NY HELD, MELISSA E Property Address: 12 BEECH HOLW, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3308 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $80,400.00 GREECE, NY HEPLER, LAURIE E Property Address: 206 SILVER FOX CIR, GREECE, NY 14612-2857 Lender: CITIZENS ...

