Paul Barden changes roles

Veteran attorney joins Paramount Settlement Planning

By: Bennett Loudon January 31, 2019 0

After 26 years as a litigation lawyer in Rochester, often as a plaintiffs’ attorney in personal injury cases, Paul Barden has changed seats at the negotiations table, now working as a settlement strategist for Paramount Settlement Planning LLC. Barden left McConville, Considine, Cooman & Morin PC in December, after 20 years there. Barden has been spending ...

