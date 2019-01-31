Don't Miss
Home / News / Rand Paul awarded more than $580K after neighbor’s attack

Rand Paul awarded more than $580K after neighbor’s attack

By: The Associated Press By BRUCE SCHREINER January 31, 2019 0

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was awarded more than $580,000 in damages and medical expenses on Wednesday in his lawsuit against the neighbor who tackled him and broke several of his ribs in a dispute over lawn maintenance. A jury in Bowling Green, Kentucky, deliberated less than two hours before delivering the award to the Republican lawmaker ...

