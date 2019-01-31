Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Transcript of Judgments filed November 30, 2018

Transcript of Judgments filed November 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2019 0

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT Recorded November 30, 2018   REED-OLIVER, DENISHA Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $2,320.00 RIDGEWAY, KANESHA Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $3,280.00 RUSSELL, PATRICIA Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $3,427.00 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT GRANDE, SARAH Favor: ZJR LLC Amount: $2,000.00

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo