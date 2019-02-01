Don't Miss
Border officials announce largest-ever fentanyl seizure

Border officials announce largest-ever fentanyl seizure

By: The Washington Post Nick Miroff  February 1, 2019 0

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona announced Thursday their largest-ever seizure of fentanyl - 254 pounds of powder and pills hidden in a truck hauling cucumbers. The load was enough for more than 100 million lethal doses of the drug, a synthetic opioid that has fueled an epidemic of U.S. overdose deaths. In addition ...

