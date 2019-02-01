Don't Miss
Home / News / Driver convicted of murder

Driver convicted of murder

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2019 0

A Monroe County Court jury has convicted a Rochester man of killing a 3-year-old boy. On Friday, Frank Cassata, 48, was found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, first0-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident with an injury resulting in death, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and two counts of driving while intoxicated. On June ...

