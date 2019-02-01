Eric Tanck | Nixon Peabody LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2019 0

Rochester attorney Eric Tanck has been elevated to partner in Nixon Peabody LLP’s business and finance group. Tanck is one of 12 attorneys recently elevated to partner at the firm. The others work at other Nixon Peabody locations. Tanck focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions and the formation and financing of business ...

