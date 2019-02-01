Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed December 27, 2018

Mortgages filed December 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 27, 2018             91   CHURCHVILLE, NY HANNA, MAGED M Property Address: 18 CLUB HOUSE DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9645 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $64,500.00 FAIRPORT, NY WHITEMAN, VIRGINIA E Property Address: 25 DUNMOW CRES, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3860 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $180,000.00 MECHETTI, BARBARA J & MECHETTI, JEFFREY D Property Address: 85 WARD LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2840 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 KOLB, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo