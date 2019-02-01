Don't Miss
Rochester’s FOIL policy challenged

City routinely denies access to police bodycam footage

By: Bennett Loudon February 1, 2019 0

Rochester’s handling of Freedom of Information Law requests for police body-worn camera footage in two cases is being challenged in court. In December, state Supreme Court Justice Ann Marie Taddeo criticized Rochester’s policy regarding public access to video and audio recorded by body cameras worn by Rochester Police Department officers. In a separate case, the city has ...

