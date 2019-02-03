Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded December 27, 2018             72   NA CASSERINO, MICHAEL J et al to MACCO PROPERTIES LLC et al Property Address: 937 LINDEN AVENUE, NY Liber: 12128 Page: 0288 Tax Account: 138.68-1-7 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BROCKPORT FINNEMORE, CORA et ano to FARRELL, MICHAEL Property Address: 192 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12128 Page: 0486 Tax Account: 068.02-1-17.11 Full Sale Price: $93,000.00 ST.AMANT, RHONDA et ano to US BANK ...

