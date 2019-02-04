Doing Business As for November 27, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2019 0

DOING BUSINESS AS FILED Recorded November 27, 2018   YOUNG, JENNIFER 22 RIPPINGALE ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 YOUNG, JENNIFER 22 RIPPINGALE ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 STOCUM, DAVID JAMES 19 BRIARWOOD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 E|GETTING IT DAILY DUKES, LINDEN 132 RUGBY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 SUITE 110, LIS WONDERS ACCUPUNCTURE 1200 JEFFERSON ROAD ROCHESTER NY 14628, LI, AIZHONG 57 IVORY WAY, HENRIETTA NY 14467

