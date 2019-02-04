Don't Miss
Doing Business As for November 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded November 30, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   THOMPSON, CHARLES WILLIAM 326 KNICKERBOKER AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 SWAN, KRISTINA J 90 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE APT A, ROCHESTER NY 14620 SMITH, ALICIA 520 DEER HAVEN DR, WEBSTER NY 14580 DIMONDA, JASON P 373 LIBERTY AVENUE, NY 14662 NNAJI, EJIKEME EMMANUEL 100 COLERIDGE ROAD APT 204, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DACOSTA, JAMES 161 HERALD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 RAGLAND, DIANE ...

