Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed December 5, 2018

Judgments filed December 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 5, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BOSWORTH, LORI 982 SUMMITVILLE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $802.56 BURKE, MARCUS 84 FULTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 CAMPBELL, DOMINGO 75 LAWSON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 CONLEY, CLAUDIA 5 WENRICH CIRCLE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: ...

