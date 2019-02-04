Don't Miss
Home / Law / Jury finds for officers in brutality suit

Jury finds for officers in brutality suit

Jury awards plaintiff $1

By: Bennett Loudon February 4, 2019 0

A federal jury has sided almost completely with three Rochester police officers accused of attacking a wheelchair-bound man. After a two-week trial the eight-person panel found for the three officers on almost every claim brought by Benny T. Warr after his violent arrest at a bus stop on May 1, 2013. Officers Joseph M. Ferrigno II and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo