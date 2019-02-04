Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed December 4, 2018

Liens Filed December 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded December 4, 2018 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BARKSDALE, REGINALD V Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $42,621.17 RYCK, PATRICK P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $119,562.23 LIEN RELEASE LOFASO, GARY C Favor: USA/IRS MUSEUM OF KIDS ART Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED DINKLE, SEAN Favor: PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CONSTRUCTION SERVICES MECHANICS LIEN OHRENSTEIN, STEVE Favor: GEORGE C MILLER BRICK CO INC Amount: $25,505.15

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo