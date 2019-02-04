Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens filed December 4, 2018

Lis Pendens filed December 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded December 4, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE 1-JOHN DOE 12 THE LAST TWELVE NAMES BEING FICTITIOUS AND UNKNOWN TO PLAINTIFF,THE PERSONS OR PARTIES INTENDED BEING THE TENANTS, OCCUPANTS, PERSONS OR CORPS, IF ANY, HAVING OR CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN OR LIEN UPON THE PREMISES, DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT v NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC DBA MR COOPER DOE, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo