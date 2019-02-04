Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court puts off decision on restrictive Louisiana abortion law

Supreme Court puts off decision on restrictive Louisiana abortion law

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes February 4, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court Friday night put off a decision about whether a restrictive Louisiana law that could close some of the state’s abortion clinics can go into effect on Monday. The court said the law, which challengers said would leave the state with only one doctor eligible to perform abortions, cannot be implemented before ...

