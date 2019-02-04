Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Transcript of Judgments filed December 4, 2018

Transcript of Judgments filed December 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2019 0

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT Recorded December 4, 2018 JOHNSON, RANDY Favor: KASEMAN PROPERTIES LLC Attorney: STOWE LAW FIRM LLC Amount: $4,198.00 PENNA, LORI Favor: LOPRESTI HOMES INC Attorney: STOWE LAW FIRM LLC Amount: $500.00

