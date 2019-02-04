Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming foreclosures as of Feb. 4, 2019

Upcoming foreclosures as of Feb. 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 155 Woodbury St Rochester 14605 02/04/2019 09:30 AM Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP $51,292.28 60 Clairmount St Rochester 14621 02/05/2019 10:00 AM Druckman Law Group PLLC $47,732.73 77 Glenwood Ave ...

