Court Calendars for February 6, 2019

Court Calendars for February 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Charlotte Harbortown Homes Associates v Dianne H Hegeman, 60 River St – Cummings Law Offices PLLC 2—Charlotte Harbortown Homes Associates v Maria Pizarro, 4571 Lake Ave – Cummings Law Offices PLLC 3—Charlotte Harbortown Homes Associates v Natacha Rivera, 4581 Lake Ave – Cummings Law Offices PLLC 4—Charlotte Harbortown Homes Associates v Joseph Roder, ...

