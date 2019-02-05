Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed December 31, 2018

Deeds filed December 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded December 31, 2018             67   BRIGHTON FAITH TEMPLE to TOWN OF BRIGHTON Property Address: 26.389 ACRES VACANT LAND SOUTH WINTON ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12130 Page: 0078 Tax Account: 150.05-1-1.21 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BROCKPORT CARTER, RICHARD B et ano to CARTER, RICHARD Property Address: 16 LYNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12130 Page: 0358 Tax Account: 054.17-2-23 Full Sale Price: $1.00 EAST ROCHESTER CHICCIONO, JOSEPH J to CHICCINO, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo