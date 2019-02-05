Don't Miss
Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump’s inaugural committee

By: The Associated Press February 5, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York issued a subpoena Monday seeking documents from Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, furthering a federal inquiry into a fund that has faced mounting scrutiny into how it raised and spent its money. Inaugural committee spokeswoman Kristin Celauro told The Associated Press that the committee had received the subpoena ...

