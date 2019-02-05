Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed December 6, 2018

Judgments filed December 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded December 6, 2018 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT CRUZ, JOSE 1786 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: SERMAR MANAGEMENT Amount: $347.00 JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT FLOWERS, MICHELLE 321 LAKE AVENUE APARTMENT 602, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ORTIZ, JOSE Amount: $300.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CONYERS, DANNELLE 78 JACKSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN  AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $8,576.39 COON, JAMES S 87 GLENDALE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 146132319 Favor: ...

