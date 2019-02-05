Don't Miss
Lawsuit: Power failure at federal jail a humanitarian crisis

By: The Associated Press By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK February 5, 2019 0

NEW YORK — A weeklong power failure at a federal detention center in New York City spawned a humanitarian crisis that left inmates shivering in the dark and without access to visitors on some of the coldest days of the year, advocates said in a lawsuit filed Monday. The Federal Defenders of New York, a public ...

