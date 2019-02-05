Lis Pendens filed December 5, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded December 5, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED ADMINISTRATOR OF THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION v PROPEL FINANCIAL 1 LLC BENEFICIAL HOMEOWNER SERVICE CORPORATION v JAMES B NUTTER COMPANY BENEFICIAL HOMEOWNER SERVICE CORPORATION v WELLS FARGO BANK NA NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE 1-JOHN DOE 12 THE LAST TWELVE NAMES BEING FICTITIOUS AND UNKNOWN TO PLAINTIFF,THE PERSONS OR PARTIES INTENDED BEING THE TENANTS, OCCUPANTS, ...

