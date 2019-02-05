Don't Miss
Mortgages filed December 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 31, 2018             94   BROCKPORT, NY VILLAGER, MORGAN Property Address: 8 MAIN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1902 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $411,219.00 MARTIN, DAWN M & MARTIN, LOUIS Property Address: 9197 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9337 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 FAIRPORT, NY TIERSON, SHELLEY V Property Address: 654 WATSON RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8503 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $91,250.00 TEPPER, LAURA M & ...

