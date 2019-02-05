Don't Miss
Home / News / Sheriff’s office sued over jail death

Sheriff’s office sued over jail death

Suspect died from fentanyl deputies didn’t find

By: Bennett Loudon February 5, 2019 0

The fiancé of a man who died of a drug overdose while in the Livingston County Jail is suing the Sheriff’s Office and several deputies. Noel X. Colon died of a Fentanyl overdose at the jail on Nov. 3, 2017. Colon lived in Mt. Morris with fiancé Cassandra Lee Brock and their daughter, Mercedes Marie Colon, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo