Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 7, 2019

Court Calendars for February 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Petite Maison LLC v Cindy Dodson, 357 Pearl St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Antonucci Premier Properties LLC v Shayea Miller, 248 Alameda St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Kemicari Properties LLC v Jamin Trimble, 235 Dartmouth St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Lake Vista Realty LLC v Amanda Davis, 108 Lake Vista Court – Burgess ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo