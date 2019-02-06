Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded January 2, 2019                   53   BROCKPORT BLOCKER, MARLENE M to BLOCKER, DARREN L Property Address: 2352 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12130 Page: 0504 Tax Account: 041.02-1-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 EAST ROCHESTER ALLEN, LAURELEE N et ano to MAIMONE, TRACY Property Address: 139 WEST HICKORY STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12130 Page: 0647 Tax Account: 151.28-2-28 Full Sale Price: $92,500.00 FAIRPORT ALFARO, AMANDA et ano ...

