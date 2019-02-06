Don't Miss
Iowa corrections lawyer alleges racial bias in pay dispute

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The longtime top lawyer for the Iowa Department of Corrections alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he has suffered workplace discrimination and unequal pay because of his age and Hispanic ethnicity. Michael Savala, 54, alleges that the department's recently retired director, Jerry Bartruff, treated him so poorly in recent years that ...

