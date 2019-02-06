Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed December 6, 2018

Judgments filed December 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded December 6, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT RODGERS, SUNDIE A 2307 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14622 Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $1,331.19 STEWART, JAMELL D et ano 100 COLERIDGE ROAD APARTMENT 38, ROCHESTER NY 14609-6881 Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN ESQ, JAMES R Amount: $27,000.00 TROIANO, SUSAN 180 COUNTRY MANOR ...

