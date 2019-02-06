Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed December 6, 2018

Liens Filed December 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded December 6, 2018 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ADONIS CONSTRUCTION LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,025.86 ALLEN, PAUL D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,353.37 BARKSDALE, REGINALD V Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,092.35 CHAMBERLAIN, ANDREA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,446.79 CHAMBERLAIN, ANDREA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,078.95 DELIVERING SALES AND MANAGEMENT INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,063.74 KOTRIDES, DINO Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $94,138.27 LUCIA, STEVEN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $49,899.65 MILYON INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,030.00 PIRAINO, MONICA D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,471.80 QUICK, DAVID C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,587.44 LIEN RELEASE BARBER, ARTHUR III Favor: USA/IRS CARROLL, PAUL T Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo