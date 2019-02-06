Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 2, 2019

Mortgages filed January 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 2, 2019                   53   N/A MCCANN, YEONMO Property Address: N/A Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 DNR RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: N/A Lender: ROSENBERG & GLUCK LLP PROFIT SHARING PLAN Amount: $98,000.00 EAST ROCHESTER, NY MAIMONE, TRACY Property Address: 139 W HICKORY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1811 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $89,725.00 FAIRPORT, NY DRAKE, LORA J Property Address: 33 MISTY PINE RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2653 Lender: ...

