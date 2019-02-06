Don't Miss
Home / News / Neomi Rao pressed on past writings on date rape at hearing on her judicial nomination

Neomi Rao pressed on past writings on date rape at hearing on her judicial nomination

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow February 6, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Senators in both parties Tuesday pressed Neomi Rao - President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on the federal appeals court in Washington - about her past controversial writings, including about victims of date rape. Rao, an advocate for broad presidential power, spent more than a decade as a law professor before she ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo