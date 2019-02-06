Don't Miss
Rochester attorney suspended for two years

Fourth Department cites ‘substantial disciplinary history’

By: Bennett Loudon February 6, 2019 0

Rochester attorney William J. Sedor has been suspended from practicing law for two years. “All of this is kind of a moot point,” said Sedor, 70. “I’ve been retired since basically December 2017.” This is the third time since 2000 that Sedor has been suspended by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. He was suspended ...

