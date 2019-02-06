Don't Miss
Home / News / Ruth Bader Ginsburg was seen in public Monday. Conspiracy theorists still insist she’s dead.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was seen in public Monday. Conspiracy theorists still insist she’s dead.

By: The Washington Post Eli Rosenberg and Abby Ohlheiser February 6, 2019 0

Robert Barnes has been a reporter and editor at The Washington Post for more than 30 years. For the last 12, he’s covered the Supreme Court. This week he experienced something he says was a first in his career: a storm of commentators, many anonymous, swarming his social media accounts and email inbox to tell him ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo