Trump uses State of the Union to defiantly defend immigration agenda, announces summit with North Korea

By: The Washington Post Philip Rucker and Toluse Olorunnipa February 6, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump confronted a divided Congress for the first time Tuesday night by delivering a dissonant State of the Union address, interspersing uplifting paeans to bipartisan compromise with chilling depictions of murder and ruin. Calling the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border “an urgent national crisis,” Trump again called on Congress to approve construction ...

