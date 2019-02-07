Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for December 4, 2018

Doing Business As for December 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 4, 2018 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED BRIGHTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 1775 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 BRIGHTON PRESBYERIAN CHURCH 1775 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTERT NY 14610 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MIGHTY GOOD FOOD 40 SAINT PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14604 UNDERWOOD, ELRITH 60 HERITAGE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED JONES, DAMON LOUIS 30 MURRAY ST, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - PAZDA, ANDREA C 153 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo