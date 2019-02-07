Don't Miss
Home / News / El Chapo jury ends third day of deliberations without verdict

El Chapo jury ends third day of deliberations without verdict

By: The Associated Press Tom Hays February 7, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman ended their third day of deliberations at his U.S. trial Wednesday without a verdict after asking whether killing someone over personal beef could be part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy. In the same note to the judge, the jury also requested ...

