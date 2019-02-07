Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed December 10, 2018

Judgments filed December 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded December 10, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANTHONY J COSTELLO SON DEVELOPMENT LLC et ano Favor: KORNERSTONE KITCHENS, LLC et ano Attorney: ERNSTROM AND DRESTE LLP Amount: $15,000.00 BOYD, SARAH E et ano Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION et ano Amount: $4,584.45 BROCK, TAHJ et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Amount: $325.00 BROWN, MICHELLE L et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo