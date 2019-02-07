Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed December 7, 2018

Judgments filed December 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded December 7, 2018 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT APPEL, TIMOTHY M Favor: CARPENTER, NICOLE M Amount: $3,849.47 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AFFRONTI, VICTORIA S 25 FAIRFIELD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $5,132.26 ALSTON, BRIANNA 66 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CLEARWATER CREDIT COMPANY LLC Attorney: ALOI ESQ, PAUL MICHAEL Amount: $8,421.32 DELIZA, JOYCE A 32 CHERRY STREET, WALTHAM MA 02453 Favor: ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo